Television With Evan Laffer



Arguably the band to start the CBGBs scene, paving the way for the Ramones, Talking Heads, Patti Smith, Blondie, and more, was a band called Television. One of the most innovative bands of the early New York “punk” scene, Television were there and then they weren’t, and then like 15 years later, they were again. Their influence casts a long shadow, and the music continues to influence artists today. Press play to find out why Television didn’t become their own sort of Grateful Dead.

Follow Evan Laffer on Twitter @EvanLaffer

Listen to songs we detail in the episode HERE

Host: Yasi Salek

Guest: Evan Laffer

Producer: Jesse Miller-Gordon

Audio Editor: Adrian Bridges

Additional Production Supervision: Justin Sayles

Theme Song: Bethany Cosentino

