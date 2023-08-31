Television With Evan Laffer

Arguably the band to start the CBGBs scene, paving the way for the Ramones, Talking Heads, Patti Smith, Blondie, and more, was a band called Television. One of the most innovative bands of the early New York “punk” scene, Television were there and then they weren’t, and then like 15 years later, they were again. Their influence casts a long shadow, and the music continues to influence artists today. Press play to find out why Television didn’t become their own sort of Grateful Dead.
Follow Evan Laffer on Twitter @EvanLaffer
Listen to songs we detail in the episode HERE
Host: Yasi Salek
Guest: Evan Laffer
Producer: Jesse Miller-Gordon
Audio Editor: Adrian Bridges
Additional Production Supervision: Justin Sayles
Theme Song: Bethany Cosentino
