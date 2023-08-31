 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Felipe Contepomi—the Argentine Maestro | Beyond Expected Series

The guys talk about what makes Argentina such a special team to play for, why they perform so well at World Cups, and what it was like having Maradona in the dressing room

By The Rugby Pod
Argentina v South Africa - The Rugby Championship 2023 Photo by Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images


We’re joined today by Argentina’s all-time leading point scorer. A World Rugby Hall of Famer who played a key role in securing the Puma’s third-place finish at the Rugby World Cup in ’07 and who will be hoping to play a key part in helping steer Michael Cheika’s Argentina to Rugby World Cup glory in France this year, including their first game against England. We hear about what makes Argentina such a special team to play for, why they perform so well at World Cups, what it was like having Maradona in the dressing room, as well as his time at Leinster and relationship with Johnny Sexton and O’Driscoll.

The Rugby Pod Beyond Expected Series, presented by Asahi Super Dry, official beer of Rugby World Cup 2023. Throughout this series, we’ll be talking to legends of the game, as they recount stories from their career: the unexpected moments that happened on the pitch, and the surprising connections, friendships and post-match beers shared off the pitch.

