Penny Hardaway’s Playbook, the Updated Top 25 and 1, and Rick Pitino’s Next Phase With Gary Parrish

CBS Sports’ Gary Parrish joins Tate to talk all things college basketball

By Tate Frazier
Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Tate Frazier is joined by Gary Parrish of CBS Sports to discuss some of today’s college coaching stars and their programs, including Penny Hardaway, Dusty May, and Jim Larrañaga (5:23), before they discuss Gary’s Top 25 and 1 list, quadrant rankings and NCAA tournament seeding, the state of college basketball, and expectations for Rick Pitino’s first year at St. John’s (34:53). Then Tate closes the show with some shout-outs (1:03:14).

Host: Tate Frazier
Guest: Gary Parrish
Producer: Kyle Crichton

