How Spurs Should Spend That £85M in “Harry Kane Money”

James Allcott chats with Fuad Cadani about how Tottenham should actually spend the Harry Kane money. Which positions do Tottenham need to strengthen in? How crucial is a striker? Is Brennan Johnson the answer? Does Football Manager have a big part to play? The pair explore options across Europe and even further afield as to who Tottenham should buy before deadline day.
Host: James Allcott
Guest: Fuad Cadani
Producer: Cai Jones
Editor: Finn McSkimming
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
