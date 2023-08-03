Our All-Time Starting Five, a James Harden-Dwyane Wade Debate, and a Potential Ben Simmons Comeback?



Austin and Pausha revisit the viral Damian Lillard conversation to rehash the effects of certain trade demands throughout the league (3:30). Then, they choose their all-time starting five (14:05), answer a round of Rapid-Fire Questions, including their choice between a prime James Harden or Dwyane Wade (31:54), and then discuss the lost art of practicing alone (37:47). Later, Austin breaks down why he still has stock in a Ben Simmons comeback (50:51).

Hosts: Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi

Producers: Erika Cervantes and Ben Cruz

