Our All-Time Starting Five, a James Harden-Dwyane Wade Debate, and a Potential Ben Simmons Comeback?

Plus, Austin and Pausha revisit the viral Damian Lillard conversation to rehash the effects of certain trade demands throughout the league

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Miami Heat v Houston Rockets Photo by Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images


Austin and Pausha revisit the viral Damian Lillard conversation to rehash the effects of certain trade demands throughout the league (3:30). Then, they choose their all-time starting five (14:05), answer a round of Rapid-Fire Questions, including their choice between a prime James Harden or Dwyane Wade (31:54), and then discuss the lost art of practicing alone (37:47). Later, Austin breaks down why he still has stock in a Ben Simmons comeback (50:51).

Hosts: Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Producers: Erika Cervantes and Ben Cruz

