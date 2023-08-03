Breaking Down the Big Ten, Tournament Expansion Talk, and the Flyin’ Illini Era With Stephen Bardo



The Ringer’s Tate Frazier pitches his idea to bring back the Foot Locker Slam Fest (2:00), before talking with Illinois legend Stephen Bardo of Bardo’s Breakdowns about the Flyin’ Illini’s Final Four run in 1989, the Big Ten’s tournament title drought, the anticipation around UCLA and USC’s Big Ten debut, NCAA tournament expansion, and more (18:52). Finally, Tate closes the show with some shout-outs (52:00).

Host: Tate Frazier

Guest: Stephen Bardo

Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher