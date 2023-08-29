Bellingham, Kane and Messi Are Tearing It Up, Luis Rubiales Is Clinging On



Ian is joined by Musa Okwonga and Carl Anka to discuss a packed summer of football.

They start by discussing the women’s World Cup (01:54) and the ongoing saga as Luis Rubiales clings on to his position as president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation despite the unsolicited kiss he gave to Jenni Hermoso during the post-match ceremony. They gush over Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane and Lionel Messi and how they’re tearing it up for their new teams before they hand out flowers to David Silva and Gianluigi Buffon, who have both recently announced their retirement from football.

There’s chat about the Saudi Pro League, its enormous outlays for foreign talents and how that might shake the whole game up. Ian talks about the time he spent with Arsène Wenger at the women’s World Cup and how the Professor’s statue outside the Emirates is making him feel. Carl asks the question on everyone’s lips: Ian Wright statue when?

Host: Ian Wright

Guests: Carl Anka and Musa Okwonga

Producers: Ryan Hunn, Roscoe Bowman and Jonathan Fisher

