Bellingham, Kane and Messi Are Tearing It Up, Luis Rubiales Is Clinging On

The guys also hand out flowers to David Silva and Gianluigi Buffon, who have both recently announced their retirement from football

By Ian Wright and Musa Okwonga
Celta Vigo v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images


Ian is joined by Musa Okwonga and Carl Anka to discuss a packed summer of football.

They start by discussing the women’s World Cup (01:54) and the ongoing saga as Luis Rubiales clings on to his position as president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation despite the unsolicited kiss he gave to Jenni Hermoso during the post-match ceremony. They gush over Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane and Lionel Messi and how they’re tearing it up for their new teams before they hand out flowers to David Silva and Gianluigi Buffon, who have both recently announced their retirement from football.

There’s chat about the Saudi Pro League, its enormous outlays for foreign talents and how that might shake the whole game up. Ian talks about the time he spent with Arsène Wenger at the women’s World Cup and how the Professor’s statue outside the Emirates is making him feel. Carl asks the question on everyone’s lips: Ian Wright statue when?

Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Carl Anka and Musa Okwonga
Producers: Ryan Hunn, Roscoe Bowman and Jonathan Fisher

