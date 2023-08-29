 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

FIBA World Cup Takeaways, Luka’s MVP Odds, and the Bright Now Suns

Plus, the guys end the show by answering some of your emails

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Georgia v Slovenia: Group F - FIBA Basketball World Cup Photo by Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images


Verno and KOC discuss how impressed they are with the presentation of the World Cup and their excitement watching this new era of Team USA basketball (01:38). Luka Doncic continues to shine in the World Cup, but can he translate this play into an MVP season? Also, which other countries are impressing the guys the way Germany and Cape Verde have (13:42)? After a trip to Arizona, Verno shares why he’s rooting for the Suns even more (30:19). Last, the guys end the show by answering some of your emails (36:030).

Got a question for Verno and KOC? Send them an email at nbamailbag@gmail.com!

Or you can send the guys a tweet @ChrisVernonShow and @KevinOConnorNBA!

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

