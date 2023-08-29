FIBA World Cup Takeaways, Luka’s MVP Odds, and the Bright Now Suns



Verno and KOC discuss how impressed they are with the presentation of the World Cup and their excitement watching this new era of Team USA basketball (01:38). Luka Doncic continues to shine in the World Cup, but can he translate this play into an MVP season? Also, which other countries are impressing the guys the way Germany and Cape Verde have (13:42)? After a trip to Arizona, Verno shares why he’s rooting for the Suns even more (30:19). Last, the guys end the show by answering some of your emails (36:030).

