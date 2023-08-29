 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

24 Question Party People: Bethany Cosentino

Yasi talks to Bethany Cosentino, a brilliant solo artist from Southern California and formerly of the band Best Coast

By Yasi Salek
2022 SXSW Conference And Festival - Day 8 Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images


Bethany Cosentino is a brilliant solo artist from Southern California, formerly of the band Best Coast. She is also the generous writer of the Bandsplain theme song and the real-life BFF of our host, Yasi Salek. We laughed, we cried, and Yasi somehow learned something new about the smart, funny, talented person she talks to every single day on every single communication platform.

Host: Yasi Salek
Guest: Bethany Cosentino
Producer: Jesse Miller-Gordon
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Additional Production Supervision: Justin Sayles
Theme Song: Hether Fortune

