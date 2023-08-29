24 Question Party People: Bethany Cosentino

Bethany Cosentino is a brilliant solo artist from Southern California, formerly of the band Best Coast. She is also the generous writer of the Bandsplain theme song and the real-life BFF of our host, Yasi Salek. We laughed, we cried, and Yasi somehow learned something new about the smart, funny, talented person she talks to every single day on every single communication platform.
Host: Yasi Salek
Guest: Bethany Cosentino
Producer: Jesse Miller-Gordon
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Additional Production Supervision: Justin Sayles
Theme Song: Hether Fortune
Subscribe: Spotify