What’s Happening at the World Cup, Austin Reaves Comps, and More Portal Mania

Tate Frazier and J. Kyle Mann discuss Team USA hitting a stride after beating Greece 109-81 and much more

By Tate Frazier and J. Kyle Mann
2023 FIBA World Cup - USA Men’s National Team v Greece Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images


The Ringer’s Tate Frazier is joined by J. Kyle Mann fresh off of his trip to Sweden. They briefly discuss his travels to Spotify HQ (1:22), before discussing Team USA hitting a stride after beating Greece 109-81 today, Austin Reaves continuing his impressive play, Team Germany’s ceiling, France’s elimination, and more (13:58). Then they close the show with some shout-outs, including more college basketball transfers, new NIL revenues, the K-State “Pledgesketball” brawl, and more (42:38).

Host: Tate Frazier
Guest: J. Kyle Mann
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

