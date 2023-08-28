What’s Happening at the World Cup, Austin Reaves Comps, and More Portal Mania

The Ringer’s Tate Frazier is joined by J. Kyle Mann fresh off of his trip to Sweden. They briefly discuss his travels to Spotify HQ (1:22), before discussing Team USA hitting a stride after beating Greece 109-81 today, Austin Reaves continuing his impressive play, Team Germany’s ceiling, France’s elimination, and more (13:58). Then they close the show with some shout-outs, including more college basketball transfers, new NIL revenues, the K-State “Pledgesketball” brawl, and more (42:38).
Host: Tate Frazier
Guest: J. Kyle Mann
Producer: Kyle Crichton
