It was definitely the game week of the keeper in GW3 … With blunders from Onana and Ramsdale but otherworldly stops by Alisson, Areola and Jose Sa, we dissect them all this week on The Football Fill-In!

We also talk about VAR’s most recent incident featuring Mike Dean and the Kissing Scandal involving Spain’s FA president plaguing the women’s World Cup victory…

We also have the usual …

Ben Vs. Mark

Around the World

And the World-Famous Football Fill-In Quiz

Subscribe: Spotify