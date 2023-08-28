We Are So Back! Nùñez Unleases “Pundemonium” and the Ongoing Rubiales Situation



Musa and Ryan are back with the first Stadio of the season and begin with a little bit of a general catchup (01:00). They then discuss navigating some of the off-field issues that dominated the summer (09:54), focusing on the Rubiales situation in Spain. Next, it’s on to Liverpool’s dramatic comeback against Newcastle (26:25), rounding up some of the weekend’s football and giving some shoutouts (46:08).

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga

Producer: Ryan Hunn

Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

