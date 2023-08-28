 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

We Are So Back! Nùñez Unleases “Pundemonium” and the Ongoing Rubiales Situation

Musa and Ryan return to ‘Stadio’ to discuss Liverpool’s dramatic comeback against Newcastle and catch up on all the news they missed

By Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Pedro Sanchez receives to the Spain Women Team as World Cup Champions Photo by Oscar J. Barroso / AFP7 via Getty Images


Musa and Ryan are back with the first Stadio of the season and begin with a little bit of a general catchup (01:00). They then discuss navigating some of the off-field issues that dominated the summer (09:54), focusing on the Rubiales situation in Spain. Next, it’s on to Liverpool’s dramatic comeback against Newcastle (26:25), rounding up some of the weekend’s football and giving some shoutouts (46:08).

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Stadio: A Football Podcast

The Latest

‘Dune: Part Two’ Got Delayed, and Now No Release Date Is Safe

The year’s biggest remaining movie was pushed to 2024. What does that mean for the fall and winter release calendar, the box office, award races, and the ‘Dune’ franchise?

By Daniel Chin

‘Dune 2’ Pushed Back, Barbenheimer’s $2 Billion, and Everything We Missed While We Were Out

Sean and Amanda discuss all the movies they missed, the big stories out of Hollywood, and much more

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
JAPAN-LIFESTYLE
Play

Dave’s Best Day of Eating in Tokyo, Cooling Down With Hot Food, and the Most Important Thing to Know for Aspiring Cooks

Dave kicks off the episode with a SLICE containing an interesting conundrum: What happens when a group needs to split a check and one person didn’t consume as much as the others (or didn’t drink)?

By Dave Chang

“Anyone Else Worried About the Bears?”

‘The Full Go’ returns as Jason breaks down the Bears preseason. He discusses his trepidation surrounding the offensive line and its injury woes and how Justin Fields didn’t meet his expectations.

By Jason Goff

Ranking How Every NFL Offense Will Fare in 2023

We’ve studied the preseason tape and can now project how every NFL team’s offense will perform this season. Where does your team rank?

By Sheil Kapadia

Surprise NFL Playoff Teams, the Post-Lance Niners, and the Least Defensible Trades Ever With Michael Lombardi

The "what-if" surrounding Trey Lance’s career

By Bill Simmons