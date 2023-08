House and Hubbard start the podcast with their reactions to the Tour Championship, including Viktor Hovland’s victory and more notable performances from the weekend; they also discuss why changes need to be made to the end of the PGA Tour season (03:57). Then, they talk about the candidates for Player of the Year (33:00) and offer their final predictions for the U.S. Ryder Cup team (44:43).

Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard

Producers: Eduardo Ocampo and Tucker Tashijan

Subscribe: Spotify