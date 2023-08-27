 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Kara Swisher on ‘Pivot’ and ‘On With Kara Swisher’

Larry is joined by journalist Kara Swisher to discuss her podcasts

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air
Featured Session: On with Kara Swisher Live: Kevin Systrom is Back and Taking On Twitter and News - 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals Photo by Stephen Olker/Getty Images for SXSW


Larry is joined by journalist Kara Swisher to discuss her podcasts Pivot and On With Kara Swisher. They begin their conversation by talking about the importance of betting on yourself when making career choices. Next, they examine the relationship between Elon Musk’s mental health and his tech empire while also shining light on the current state of tech giants Meta and Google (10:24). After the break, Larry and Kara dive into how the iPhone has changed society and debate the effects of AI on public transportation and the entertainment industry (31:12). Kara ends the pod by sharing what types of tech she thinks will still be around in a decade (55:40).

Host: Larry Wilmore
Guest: Kara Swisher
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air

The Latest

’Heels’ Season 2, Episode 5 Review

Are Charlie Gully, Roster, and Willie’s characters baby faces, heels, or tweeners? How will the social media story line affect the characters? Plus more!

By David Shoemaker and Ben Lindbergh

The Qualley-Antonoff Wedding, Cyrus Family Feud, Scooter Braun Mystery, and ‘Riverdale’ Finale

Plus, a survey of social media in general (and influencers), including Addison Rae’s new single, Fyre Festival’s return, and more

By Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and 1 more

Remembering Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk

Peter Rosenberg and the Masked Man look back on the career and legacy of two wrestling legends

By Peter Rosenberg and David Shoemaker

All the Recipes From ‘Recipe Club’

Your one-stop shop for cooking everything from mashed potatoes to brownies with chef Dave Chang, Chris Ying, and a rotating cast of culinary experts

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Play

Hot Dogs

Stuffed dogs, but with a twist! Dave’s doing vegan, Chris is making them keto-friendly, and guest Bryan Ford is using only shelf-stable ingredients.

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

‘Ahsoka’ Episodes 1 and 2 Deep Dive

Mal and Jo parse what we learn about Ahsoka and Sabine’s past as master and apprentice, praise Baylan and Shin as new arrivals in the ‘Star Wars’ canon, and gush over the smash hit Loth-Cat

By Mallory Rubin, Joanna Robinson, and 1 more