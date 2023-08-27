Kara Swisher on ‘Pivot’ and ‘On With Kara Swisher’



Larry is joined by journalist Kara Swisher to discuss her podcasts Pivot and On With Kara Swisher. They begin their conversation by talking about the importance of betting on yourself when making career choices. Next, they examine the relationship between Elon Musk’s mental health and his tech empire while also shining light on the current state of tech giants Meta and Google (10:24). After the break, Larry and Kara dive into how the iPhone has changed society and debate the effects of AI on public transportation and the entertainment industry (31:12). Kara ends the pod by sharing what types of tech she thinks will still be around in a decade (55:40).

Host: Larry Wilmore

Guest: Kara Swisher

Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

