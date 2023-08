Joined by David Shoemaker, the typically jovial Peter Rosenberg begins today’s Friday Something with a heavy heart as he and the Masked Man look back on the career and legacy of Bray Wyatt. Then, SGG pops in to give his thoughts on his favorite Wyatt memories before Rosenberg and Dip take it away with the usual Friday absurdity.

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg and Dip

Guest: David Shoemaker

Producer: Troy Farkas

