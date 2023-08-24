 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sox Are Still Alive, and Mookie’s Return With Chris Cotillo. Plus, Pats Burning Questions.

With the season fast approaching, Brian talks the Patriots and their AFC East rivals, Mookie Betts’s return to Fenway, and more

By Brian Barrett
Los Angeles Dodgers v Cleveland Guardians Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images


Brian starts with his burning questions surrounding the Patriots and their AFC East rivals as the season approaches (0:00). Then, Brian chats with masslive.com’s Chris Cotillo about the mercurial Red Sox, their series split in Houston, Mookie Betts’s return to Fenway this weekend, and more (44:00).‌

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out Resources and Helplines for Gambling Responsibly to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Chris Cotillo
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Off the Pike

The Latest

Which NBA Players Will Perform the Best at the FIBA Basketball World Cup?

We’re talking team projections, individual player rankings, NBA stars who may be able to take advantage of international rule changes, and more

By Seerat Sohi and Michael Pina

Darren Rovell on What’s Happening With Panini and the NFLPA

Plus talk of the Shohei Ohtani injury, the "crack and cross" controversy, some mailbag, and more

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Reacting to the ‘Ahsoka’ Two-Episode Premiere

Plus, breaking down the unique storytelling in ‘Reservation Dogs’ Season 3

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Reflecting on the Legacy of Terry Funk. Plus, AEW All In Predictions. 

Phil Schneider joins David and Kaz to reflect on Terry Funk’s contributions to the sport

By David Shoemaker, Kazeem Famuyide, and 1 more

A Campaign “Misquote,” the Sports Doc Crisis, and Semafor’s Benjy Sarlin on the GOP Debate

Bryan and Benjy Sarlin discuss Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, and Mike Pence and predict who may win Iowa

By Bryan Curtis
Northampton Town v Leicester City - Pre-Season Friendly
Play

Conor Coady on Liverpool, Leicester and That Awful Raul Jiménez Injury

We have current Leicester City player and England International Conor Coady on the podcast!

By Ben Foster