Sox Are Still Alive, and Mookie’s Return With Chris Cotillo. Plus, Pats Burning Questions.



Brian starts with his burning questions surrounding the Patriots and their AFC East rivals as the season approaches (0:00). Then, Brian chats with masslive.com’s Chris Cotillo about the mercurial Red Sox, their series split in Houston, Mookie Betts’s return to Fenway this weekend, and more (44:00).‌

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out Resources and Helplines for Gambling Responsibly to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Chris Cotillo

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

