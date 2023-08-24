 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A Campaign “Misquote,” the Sports Doc Crisis, and Semafor’s Benjy Sarlin on the GOP Debate

Bryan and Benjy Sarlin discuss Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, and Mike Pence and predict who may win Iowa

By Bryan Curtis
2024 Presidential Candidates Participate In Republican Primary Debate


Bryan is back with Weekend Headlines to review a misquote from Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, then discuss sports docs’ equivalence to memoir and Tucker Carlson’s biography (0:48). Later, Bryan is joined by Semafor’s Washington bureau chief, Benjy Sarlin, to react to the first GOP debate. They discuss candidates’ approach to Ron DeSantis, talk through Nikki Haley’s and Mike Pence’s campaigns, touch on a Trump-less debate, and then predict who may win Iowa and who may drop out before then (7:10).

Host: Bryan Curtis
Guest: Benjy Sarlin
Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

