Conor Coady on Liverpool, Leicester and That Awful Raul Jiménez Injury

Today we have current Leicester City player and England International Conor Coady on the podcast! Conor began his professional career at the Liverpool academy, eventually playing two games for the Reds. After two short spells at Sheffield United and Huddersfield, Conor found himself at the club that would cement him as one of the brightest English defensive prospects. Wolves would buy Conor for £2 million in 2015, and for eight years, Conor was the rock of their defensive line, helping the squad reach heights such as the Europa League in the 2019-20 season. Conor has also played 10 times for the 3 Lions, notably at EURO 2020, where, even though he didn’t play, he was dubbed “the player of the tournament” by assistant manager Steve Holland for his presence in the camp. Now, at Leicester City, his one and only aim is to get the Foxes back to the Premier League. In this episode, we speak to Conor about:

The current Leicester team and how the new manager has revolutionised the club

His rise through the ranks of the Liverpool Academy

His time at Liverpool rival Everton

The mental toll of Raul Jiménez’s injury on him and the squad

Subscribe: Spotify