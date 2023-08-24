 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Talking Heads: Part 2 With Rob Harvilla

Yasi and Rob return this week to find the Talking Heads in peril. What will become of them?

By Yasi Salek and Rob Harvilla
17th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show Photo by KMazur/WireImage


Yasi and Rob return this week to find a band in peril. Side projects are popping up left and right, tropical vacations are being taken, Tina Weymouth has quitting on her mind, and Chris Frantz does not. What David Byrne is thinking at any point in time is anyone’s guess. What will become of the Talking Heads? You probably already know, but press play to find out how it happened.

Listen to the songs we detail in the episode here.

Host: Yasi Salek
Guest: Rob Harvilla
Producer: Jesse Miller-Gordon
Audio Editor: Adrian Bridges
Additional Production Supervision: Justin Sayles
Theme Song: Bethany Cosentino

