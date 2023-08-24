Talking Heads: Part 2 With Rob Harvilla



Yasi and Rob return this week to find a band in peril. Side projects are popping up left and right, tropical vacations are being taken, Tina Weymouth has quitting on her mind, and Chris Frantz does not. What David Byrne is thinking at any point in time is anyone’s guess. What will become of the Talking Heads? You probably already know, but press play to find out how it happened.

Listen to the songs we detail in the episode here.

Host: Yasi Salek

Guest: Rob Harvilla

Producer: Jesse Miller-Gordon

Audio Editor: Adrian Bridges

Additional Production Supervision: Justin Sayles

Theme Song: Bethany Cosentino

