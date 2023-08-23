 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Will Xavier Woods Become World Champion? Plus, Bad Bunny Vs. Roman Reigns at the Super Bowl?

The guys react to some recent headlines and hear some listener takes

By Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian Waters
WWE


This week, Ben kicks off the show with some “This Day in Wrestling History” trivia for Khal and Brian. Then, they get into the following headlines:

  • Chris Jericho almost having a cinematic match with Mike Tyson (4:23)
  • Big E wanting to see Xavier Woods as World Champion (12:39)
  • Shelton Benjamin wishing the Hurt Business happened in front of live fans (18:52)

Later, in They Said What?!, they react to Kaz’s take on The Masked Man Show in which he said Beth Phoenix would be a bigger get for AEW than Edge (25:09). After the break, they react to a Wednesday Worldwide Hotline take regarding Bad Bunny, the Super Bowl, and Roman Reigns (34:50).

The crew closes the show with highlights from NXT (44:42) and a preview of tonight’s AEW Dynamite (47:10).

For an opportunity to have your hot take featured on They Said What?!, leave a voicemail at 202-417-8160.

Be sure to check out videos on the brand-new Ringer TikTok account @‌RingerWrestling. We are also on Instagram and Threads.

Hosts: Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

