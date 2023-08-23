Will Xavier Woods Become World Champion? Plus, Bad Bunny Vs. Roman Reigns at the Super Bowl?



This week, Ben kicks off the show with some “This Day in Wrestling History” trivia for Khal and Brian. Then, they get into the following headlines:

Chris Jericho almost having a cinematic match with Mike Tyson (4:23)

Big E wanting to see Xavier Woods as World Champion (12:39)

Shelton Benjamin wishing the Hurt Business happened in front of live fans (18:52)

Later, in They Said What?!, they react to Kaz’s take on The Masked Man Show in which he said Beth Phoenix would be a bigger get for AEW than Edge (25:09). After the break, they react to a Wednesday Worldwide Hotline take regarding Bad Bunny, the Super Bowl, and Roman Reigns (34:50).

The crew closes the show with highlights from NXT (44:42) and a preview of tonight’s AEW Dynamite (47:10).

