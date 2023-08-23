Making Liverpool Title Challengers for Under £115 Million

James Allcott welcomes backs Laurence McKenna and also welcomes Jamie Slevin, who is making his Ripple Effect debut. The trio discuss how Liverpool can fix their season and mount a title challenge while also putting forward their options for defensive midfield, center back, and right back. And of course, is it even possible to get all three positions sorted before the window closes?
Host: James Allcott
Guests: Laurence McKenna and Jamie Slevin
Producer: Cai Jones
Editor: Finn McSkimming
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
