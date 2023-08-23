 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

“New Era in White Sox Baseball … Maybe?”

Jason also talks with ‘Power Book IV: Force’ actor Joseph Sikora about Season 2, his Chicago roots, and how the city will be showcased in the new season

By Jason Goff
Minnesota Twins v Chicago White Sox Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason kicks off the pod with the news that the White Sox fired executive vice president Ken Williams and general manager Rick Hahn, and he talks about what it means for White Sox fans going forward (1:01). Jason then chats with Crain’s Chicago Business reporter Greg Hinz about the potential for the White Sox to leave Guaranteed Rate Field (20:02). To close out the pod, Jason talks with Power Book IV: Force actor Joseph Sikora about Season 2, his Chicago roots, and how the city will be showcased in the new season (36:12).

Host: Jason Goff
Guests: Greg Hinz and Joseph Sikora
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

