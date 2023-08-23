“New Era in White Sox Baseball … Maybe?”



The Full Go returns as Jason kicks off the pod with the news that the White Sox fired executive vice president Ken Williams and general manager Rick Hahn, and he talks about what it means for White Sox fans going forward (1:01). Jason then chats with Crain’s Chicago Business reporter Greg Hinz about the potential for the White Sox to leave Guaranteed Rate Field (20:02). To close out the pod, Jason talks with Power Book IV: Force actor Joseph Sikora about Season 2, his Chicago roots, and how the city will be showcased in the new season (36:12).

Leave us a message on the Full Go listener line at 773-359-3103 or write to us at TheFullGo@gmail.com. We’d love to hear from you!

Host: Jason Goff

Guests: Greg Hinz and Joseph Sikora

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

Subscribe: Spotify