How Much Is Too Much for ‘WrestleMania 40’ Tickets? Plus, Edge to AEW Rumors.

Back with another episode of the world’s no. 1 sports and recreation podcast, Rosenberg and SGG discuss the following on today’s episode:
- More fallout from Dip’s takes on LA Knight (5:40)
- Nostalgia about Hulk Hogan’s best promos in WCW (18:20)
- Edge vs. Sheamus on SmackDown last Friday and rumors that Edge is headed to AEW (42:46)
- John Cena is back (1:06:34)
Plus, the guys open the mailbag and find that a number of peckerheads have spent quite a bit of dough on WrestleMania 40 tickets (50:05). Rosenberg also takes a victory lap.
Hosts: Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde
Producer: Troy Farkas
