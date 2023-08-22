 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How Much Is Too Much for ‘WrestleMania 40’ Tickets? Plus, Edge to AEW Rumors.

Plus, there’s more fallout from Dip’s takes on LA Knight

By Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde
Sports Illustrated via Getty Images


Back with another episode of the world’s no. 1 sports and recreation podcast, Rosenberg and SGG discuss the following on today’s episode:

  • More fallout from Dip’s takes on LA Knight (5:40)
  • Nostalgia about Hulk Hogan’s best promos in WCW (18:20)
  • Edge vs. Sheamus on SmackDown last Friday and rumors that Edge is headed to AEW (42:46)
  • John Cena is back (1:06:34)

Plus, the guys open the mailbag and find that a number of peckerheads have spent quite a bit of dough on WrestleMania 40 tickets (50:05). Rosenberg also takes a victory lap.

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

