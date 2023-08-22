GOP Debate Prep: Which Candidate Will Gain the Most Traction in Trump’s Absence?

Tara Palmeri welcomes you to the premiere of Somebody’s Gotta Win. To start the show off, she is joined by NBC’s Jon Allen to set the stage for the first Republican presidential debate. They discuss Ron DeSantis’s multiple miscues and who has the most to gain—and lose—in Milwaukee. Then, Tara asks Matthew Bartlett which candidates Republican donors are highest and lowest on.
Host: Tara Palmeri
Guests: Matthew Bartlett and Jonathan Allen
Producers: Ashleigh Smith and Conor Nevins
