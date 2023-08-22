 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

GOP Debate Prep: Which Candidate Will Gain the Most Traction in Trump’s Absence?

Ahead of Wednesday night’s debate, Matthew Bartlett and Jonathan Allen join Tara to examine the Republican candidates

By Tara Palmeri
Republican Presidential Candidates Attend Erick Erickson’s The Gathering In Georgia Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images


Tara Palmeri welcomes you to the premiere of Somebody’s Gotta Win. To start the show off, she is joined by NBC’s Jon Allen to set the stage for the first Republican presidential debate. They discuss Ron DeSantis’s multiple miscues and who has the most to gain—and lose—in Milwaukee. Then, Tara asks Matthew Bartlett which candidates Republican donors are highest and lowest on.

Host: Tara Palmeri
Guests: Matthew Bartlett and Jonathan Allen
Producers: Ashleigh Smith and Conor Nevins

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Somebody's Gotta Win

The Latest

‘Cruel Intentions’ With Bill Simmons, Juliet Litman, and Amanda Dobbins

Bill, Juliet, and Amanda get together to rewatch the 1999 thriller directed by Roger Kumble

By Bill Simmons, Juliet Litman, and 1 more

Hobby Donkeys, Beckett News, and Scott Rogowsky From Fanatics Live!

Plus, an update on the NFL market

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Why Is Everyone Watching ‘Suits’? Plus, ‘Winning Time’ and ‘How to With John Wilson.’

Chris and Andy also discuss the difference between a hard watch and a soft watch

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Predicting Hollywood’s September Surprises

As autumn approaches, Matt and Lucas Shaw discuss when the strikes might end, which studio executives could be on their way out, and more

By Matthew Belloni

‘Ahsoka’ Is a Pivotal ‘Star Wars’ Experiment

An audacious attempt to bring animated favorites to a live-action connected universe, the ‘Ahsoka’ experiment reflects the state of ‘Star Wars.’ Its level of success may help determine the wider franchise’s future.

By Ben Lindbergh

GOP Debate Preview. Plus, the ‘Blind Side’ Situation and NFL Aggregators.

Bryan and David give their expectations for the debate on Wednesday night, in which Donald Trump will not participate

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker