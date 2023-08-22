World Cup Takeaways, Anthony Edwards’s Ascension, and Another NBA Investigation



The NBA is investigating James Harden’s comments about Daryl Morey, and Verno and KOC discuss the ongoing drama that surrounds Harden (01:27). With the FIBA World Cup around the corner, the guys discuss some of Team USA’s young rising stars, including Anthony Edwards, who has emerged as the face of the team (15:27). Also, after KOC shares his experience watching Mt. Joy at Red Rocks, the guys answer all your mailbag questions (27:50).

Got a question for Verno and KOC? Send them an email at nbamailbag@gmail.com!

Or you can send the guys a tweet @ChrisVernonShow and @KevinOConnorNBA!

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Producer: Jessie Lopez

