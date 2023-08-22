 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

24 Question Party People: Paul Banks of Interpol

Yasi and Paul Banks talk astrology, fatherhood, Jay-Z encounters, and so much more!

By Yasi Salek
Primavera Sound Festival In Sao Paulo Photo by Mauricio Santana/Getty Images


The earnest, honest, and thoughtful Paul Banks of Interpol joins Yasi mid-tour from an undisclosed location (Dallas) to discuss the usual: astrology, the RZA, destiny, fatherhood, Billy Corgan’s outfits, awkward encounters with Jay-Z, and more. Oh, and it turns out “Indie Sleaze” is a pretty succinct name after all.

Host: Yasi Salek
Guest: Paul Banks
Producer: Jesse Miller-Gordon
Audio Producer: Chris Sutton
Additional Production Supervision: Justin Sayles
Theme Song: Hether Fortune

