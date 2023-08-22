24 Question Party People: Paul Banks of Interpol

The earnest, honest, and thoughtful Paul Banks of Interpol joins Yasi mid-tour from an undisclosed location (Dallas) to discuss the usual: astrology, the RZA, destiny, fatherhood, Billy Corgan’s outfits, awkward encounters with Jay-Z, and more. Oh, and it turns out “Indie Sleaze” is a pretty succinct name after all.
Host: Yasi Salek
Guest: Paul Banks
Producer: Jesse Miller-Gordon
Audio Producer: Chris Sutton
Additional Production Supervision: Justin Sayles
Theme Song: Hether Fortune
