Edge’s Final Match in Toronto. Plus, AEW All In Preview.

This week, Kaz asks David the Cold Open Question of the Week: Who would be a bigger acquisition for AEW, Edge or Beth Phoenix?
Then they discuss the following:
- Edge’s last match in Toronto (5:13)
- Cash Wheeler (16:10)
- WrestleMania ticket sales break records (22:30)
- All In preview (28:49)
- SmackDown recap (42:19)
