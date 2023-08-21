Edge’s Final Match in Toronto. Plus, AEW All In Preview.



This week, Kaz asks David the Cold Open Question of the Week: Who would be a bigger acquisition for AEW, Edge or Beth Phoenix?

Then they discuss the following:

Edge’s last match in Toronto (5:13)

Cash Wheeler (16:10)

WrestleMania ticket sales break records (22:30)

All In preview (28:49)

SmackDown recap (42:19)

Hosts: David Shoemaker, Kazeem Famuyide, and Brian H. Waters

Producer: Brian H. Waters

