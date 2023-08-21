 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Edge’s Final Match in Toronto. Plus, AEW All In Preview.

David, Brian, and Kaz also talk Cash Wheeler, WrestleMania ticket sales, and SmackDown

By David Shoemaker, Kazeem Famuyide, and Brian Waters
WWE


This week, Kaz asks David the Cold Open Question of the Week: Who would be a bigger acquisition for AEW, Edge or Beth Phoenix?

Then they discuss the following:

  • Edge’s last match in Toronto (5:13)
  • Cash Wheeler (16:10)
  • WrestleMania ticket sales break records (22:30)
  • All In preview (28:49)
  • SmackDown recap (42:19)

Hosts: David Shoemaker, Kazeem Famuyide, and Brian H. Waters
Producer: Brian H. Waters

