Filed under:

Face-Your-Fears Game Swap: ‘Braid’ and ‘Outlast’

Ben Lindbergh and Jessica Clemons swap games and discuss whether 2023 is shaping up to be an all-time-great gaming year

By Ben Lindbergh and Jessica Clemons
Red Barrels


In their first in-person podcast recording, Ben Lindbergh and Jessica Clemons deliver an update on Jess’s love life in Baldur’s Gate 3 (4:43), discuss whether 2023 is shaping up to be an all-time-great gaming year (9:33), and then review the results of their first game swap, in which Jess faced her hang-ups about puzzle-solving to play puzzle-platform classic Braid and Ben confronted his fears to play survival-horror standout Outlast (17:55).

Hosts: Ben Lindbergh and Jessica Clemons
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

