Eight Straight Losses for the Yankees, and Danny Heifetz on How the Jets Will Fare in the Loaded AFC



(1:30) — YANKEES: Make it eight losses in a row for the Yankees, as they’ve officially hit rock bottom after being swept by the Red Sox. Is it time to play the kids?

(8:10) — JETS: Aaron Rodgers will make his debut with Gang Green on Saturday during the Jets’ preseason game against the Giants.

(9:58) — GIANTS: Daniel Jones and Darren Waller show chemistry in their preseason opener as the Giants beat the Panthers.

(12:15) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees, Giants, and Jets.

(29:50) — DANNY HEIFETZ: The Ringer’s Danny Heifetz returns to discuss how important this NFL season is for both New York teams, the Jets’ place in the AFC, and the synergy that the Giants offense possesses.

(50:47) — TOP 15 NY ATHLETES: The 2023 edition of the top 15 athletes in NY covers nos. 10-6.

(58:16) — JASON KATZ: Pro Football Network’s Jason Katz joins the show to give the best strategy for fantasy drafts, which Giants or Jets to select, and his thoughts on mobile quarterbacks.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

‌The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out Resources and Helplines for Gambling Responsibly to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Follow JJ on Twitter: john_jastremski

‌Host: John Jastremski

Guests: Danny Heifetz and Jason Katz

Producer: Stefan Anderson