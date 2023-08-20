Brian Raftery on ‘Do We Get to Win This Time?’



Larry is joined by journalist and author Brian Raftery to discuss his new podcast at The Ringer called Do We Get to Win This Time? that focuses on Hollywood’s depiction of the Vietnam War during the ’70s and ’80s. They begin by talking about the importance of a great trailer, the excitement of seeing a classic movie on opening night, and how the podcast came together. Next, Brian and Larry share their personal connections to the war in Vietnam before diving into some of the pioneering movies that exposed society to its visceral realities, notably The Deer Hunter, Apocalypse Now, Rambo, and Platoon (9:51). After the break, they dissect the mastery of Stanley Kubrick’s Full Metal Jacket, ponder if there are any stories left to tell from the Vietnam conflict, and shine a light on John Wayne’s influence on cinematic depictions of the war (32:27). They end the pod by discussing their favorite war movies and the ways different generations influence each other (1:05:22).

Host: Larry Wilmore

Guest: Brian Raftery

Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

