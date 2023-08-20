 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Brian Raftery on ‘Do We Get to Win This Time?’

The journalist and author joins to discuss his new podcast about Hollywood’s depictions of the Vietnam War

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air and Brian Raftery
Warner Bros.


Larry is joined by journalist and author Brian Raftery to discuss his new podcast at The Ringer called Do We Get to Win This Time? that focuses on Hollywood’s depiction of the Vietnam War during the ’70s and ’80s. They begin by talking about the importance of a great trailer, the excitement of seeing a classic movie on opening night, and how the podcast came together. Next, Brian and Larry share their personal connections to the war in Vietnam before diving into some of the pioneering movies that exposed society to its visceral realities, notably The Deer Hunter, Apocalypse Now, Rambo, and Platoon (9:51). After the break, they dissect the mastery of Stanley Kubrick’s Full Metal Jacket, ponder if there are any stories left to tell from the Vietnam conflict, and shine a light on John Wayne’s influence on cinematic depictions of the war (32:27). They end the pod by discussing their favorite war movies and the ways different generations influence each other (1:05:22).

Host: Larry Wilmore
Guest: Brian Raftery
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air

The Latest

Not to Be for England as Spain Win the World Cup

Flo Lloyd-Hughes is joined by Jessy Parker Humphreys straight after the final whistle of the World Cup final in the Olympic Park in Sydney

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Jessy Parker Humphreys

Takeaways from Pats-Packers and Joint Practices in Green Bay With Doug Kyed

Brian chats with The Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed about the Patriots-Packers preseason game, and the joint practices leading up to it

By Brian Barrett

England vs. Spain: It’s a World Cup Final Preview

Flo and Jessy look ahead to the World Cup final

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Jessy Parker Humphreys

’Heels’ Season 2, Episode 4 Review

David and Ben discuss how the show has set up the narrative for the rest of the season, Willie’s behavior, and AJ Mendez’s debut as Elle Dorado

By David Shoemaker and Ben Lindbergh

‘Blue Beetle’ Instant Reactions

Van, Jo, and Jomi are talking all things ‘Blue Beetle’—what worked, what didn’t, and where this hero is going from here in the DCU

By Van Lathan, Joanna Robinson, and 1 more

We Interview Jessel Taank! Plus, Bethenny Frankel Interviews Rachel Leviss, and ‘New York’ Episode 5.

Rachel Lindsay and Jodi Walker dig into Bethenny Frankel’s disastrous interview with Rachel "Raquel" Leviss and recap ‘The Real Housewives of New York’ Episode 5 before housewife Jessel Taank joins the show

By Rachel Lindsay and Jodi Walker