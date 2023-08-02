The Elite Re-sign With AEW, and Is Paul Heyman the GOAT? Plus, Booker T’s Main Event Mafia Take.



Happy SummerSlam week! Ben, Khal, and Brian kick off the show with their favorite SummerSlam memories and then celebrate the 31st anniversary of Ron Simmons winning the WCW World Heavyweight Championship. Afterward, they discuss the following headlines:

The Elite signing new multi-year contracts with AEW (7:16)

Paul Heyman claiming he is the greatest manager of all time (14:30)

Booker T saying Main Event Mafia should have been as big as NWO and DX (24:44)

Later, in They Said What?!, they get into an epic debate about Peter Rosenberg’s opinion on Roman Reigns and Jey Uso not being “a story” heading into SummerSlam (32:32).

After the break, they react to a few hot takes from the Wednesday Worldwide Hotline, including actors crossing over to WWE during the SAG-AFTRA strike, and Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams potentially going their separate ways (46:23). The crew closes the show with highlights from NXT (61:25) and a preview of tonight’s AEW Dynamite (63:53).

Hosts: Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters

Producer: Brian H. Waters

