Luton, Burnley, and Sheffield United: How the Premier League New Boys Change the Premier League

James and Ali Maxwell discuss the cost of promotion to and relegation from the Premier League

By James Lawrence Allcott

James Allcott sits down to discuss the cost of promotion to and relegation from the Premier League. Joining him is English Football League expert Ali Maxwell from Not the Top 20 Podcast. The duo discuss what the season may hold for the newly promoted teams but also how much money you really have to spend to survive in the Premier League. And of course, what will the season hold for the relegated teams: Southampton, Leicester, and Leeds?

Host: James Allcott
Guest: Ali Maxwell
Producer: Cai Jones
Editor: Finn McSkimming
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Spotify

