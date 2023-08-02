How Deux You Gossip in 2023?

For the premiere episode, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag begin by updating everyone on their summer thus far (1:17) before being joined by the woman behind the anonymous Instagram account DeuxMoi (6:00). They discuss how she decides whether to publish information (21:04), the celebrity she hears the most negative gossip about (28:21), who she thinks is the most powerful celebrity (37:43), and her top spots to see celebrities in Los Angeles (47:11).

Hosts: Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag

Guest: DeuxMoi

Producers: Aleya Zenieris, Amelia Wedemeyer, and Chelsea Stark-Jones

Theme: Heidi Montag

