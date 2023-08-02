 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How Deux You Gossip in 2023?

The woman behind DeuxMoi joins Spencer and Heidi to discuss celebrity updates and much more

By Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag

For the premiere episode, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag begin by updating everyone on their summer thus far (1:17) before being joined by the woman behind the anonymous Instagram account DeuxMoi (6:00). They discuss how she decides whether to publish information (21:04), the celebrity she hears the most negative gossip about (28:21), who she thinks is the most powerful celebrity (37:43), and her top spots to see celebrities in Los Angeles (47:11).

Hosts: Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag
Guest: DeuxMoi
Producers: Aleya Zenieris, Amelia Wedemeyer, and Chelsea Stark-Jones
Theme: Heidi Montag

