The Top 5 Scariest Summer Movies and ‘Talk to Me’

Sean discusses ‘Talk to Me’ and interviews the director of ‘Afire,’ Christian Petzold

By Sean Fennessey
A24


Sean discusses Talk to Me, the horror movie of the summer, and his five scariest summer movies (1:00), before being joined by the directors of the film, Danny and Michael Philippou (10:00). Then, he is joined by Afire director Christian Petzold to discuss his new film, his career, and the shared interests of arthouse and commercial cinema (41:00).

Hosts: Sean Fennessey
Guests: Danny and Michael Philippou and Christian Petzold
Senior Producer: Bobby Wagner

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

