The Top 5 Scariest Summer Movies and ‘Talk to Me’



Sean discusses Talk to Me, the horror movie of the summer, and his five scariest summer movies (1:00), before being joined by the directors of the film, Danny and Michael Philippou (10:00). Then, he is joined by Afire director Christian Petzold to discuss his new film, his career, and the shared interests of arthouse and commercial cinema (41:00).

Hosts: Sean Fennessey

Guests: Danny and Michael Philippou and Christian Petzold

Senior Producer: Bobby Wagner

