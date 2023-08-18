The Ultimate Man United Ripple Effect XI

Culture Cams (@CultureCams) and Lyez Bouzidi (@LyezBouzidi10) make their second appearance of the week. In this episode, the pair and host James Allcott sit down to discuss who the most meaningful Manchester United players of all time are. Is Beckham the obvious answer? What is Bobby Charlton’s legacy? Is Gary Neville one of the all-time greats? And can Wayne Rooney even make the team?

Host: James Allcott

Guests: Culture Cams and Lyes Bouzidi

Producer: Cai Jones

Editor: Finn McSkimming

Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify