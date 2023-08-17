 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wagatha Christie, Sophia Bush’s Divorce, Keke Palmer and Usher’s Music Video, and More

Juliet and Amanda also catch up on Amanda’s vacation, yacht season updates, Meghan Markle, and Airbnb’s new celebrity house campaign

By Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party - Arrivals Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage


In a jam-packed midsummer check-in, Juliet and Amanda catch up on Amanda’s vacation (0:25), Coleen Rooney’s Vogue UK digital cover story detailing the Wagatha Christie scandal (3:41), Sophia Bush’s highly embarrassing divorce (13:30), yacht season updates (17:50), Keke Palmer and Usher’s new music video for Boyfriend (21:45), Meghan Markle updates (25:00), and Airbnb’s new celebrity house campaign (32:00).

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
Producer: Sasha Ashall

