Wagatha Christie, Sophia Bush’s Divorce, Keke Palmer and Usher’s Music Video, and More

In a jam-packed midsummer check-in, Juliet and Amanda catch up on Amanda’s vacation (0:25), Coleen Rooney’s Vogue UK digital cover story detailing the Wagatha Christie scandal (3:41), Sophia Bush’s highly embarrassing divorce (13:30), yacht season updates (17:50), Keke Palmer and Usher’s new music video for Boyfriend (21:45), Meghan Markle updates (25:00), and Airbnb’s new celebrity house campaign (32:00).
Hosts: Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
Producer: Sasha Ashall
