Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink on Being a Player, a Coach, and a LEGEND!

Today we have a Premier League legend on the Fozcast, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink. Jimmy started his professional career at Dutch club Telstar in 1991. In 1997 he made the move to English football where he scored 34 times in 69 games for Leeds United. After a season at the Spanish giants of Atletico Madrid, he signed for the team that would allow himself to be cemented as a Premier League legend, Chelsea, for a club record fee at the time of £15 million.

From 2000-2004, Jimmy played 136 games for the Blues, scoring 69 times and averaging a goal every 115 minutes. After stints at Middleborough, Charlton, and Cardiff from 2004-2008, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink retired from playing. In 2013, Jimmy returned to football in a coaching capacity, managing teams such as Antwerp, QPR, Northampton, and Burton Albion, where he recently departed from at the end of the 2022 season.

In this podcast, the lads speak to Hasselbaink about:

The insane first meeting with the legend that is John Terry

The “passion” from Leeds fans

His crazy move to Atletico Madrid

THAT Incredible Chelsea team

We hope you enjoy!

