Battle of the Brands, and Team USA Thoughts With B.J. Armstrong

The Ringer’s Tate Frazier expands on the selection of Kentucky as the inaugural Kobe school, which will be sponsored by the Mamba brand, before briefly discussing producer Kyle’s Poughkeepsie, N.Y., getaway (2:17). Then, Tate is joined by three-time NBA champion B.J. Armstrong to discuss first impressions of Team USA under new managing director Grant Hill, how FIBA is unique from NCAA or NBA basketball, and other international teams to watch out for. They also discuss Victor Wembanyama’s new haircut, Dennis Rodman stories, and Michael Jordan’s un-retirement in 1995 (22:00). Finally, Tate closes the show with some shout-outs (1:04:03).
Host: Tate Frazier
Guest: B.J. Armstrong
Producer: Kyle Crichton
Subscribe: Spotify