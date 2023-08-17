 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Battle of the Brands, and Team USA Thoughts With B.J. Armstrong

Plus, Victor Wembanyama’s new haircut

By Tate Frazier
Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Tate Frazier expands on the selection of Kentucky as the inaugural Kobe school, which will be sponsored by the Mamba brand, before briefly discussing producer Kyle’s Poughkeepsie, N.Y., getaway (2:17). Then, Tate is joined by three-time NBA champion B.J. Armstrong to discuss first impressions of Team USA under new managing director Grant Hill, how FIBA is unique from NCAA or NBA basketball, and other international teams to watch out for. They also discuss Victor Wembanyama’s new haircut, Dennis Rodman stories, and Michael Jordan’s un-retirement in 1995 (22:00). Finally, Tate closes the show with some shout-outs (1:04:03).

Host: Tate Frazier
Guest: B.J. Armstrong
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify

The Latest

CASAMIGOS Tequila Presents Tacos After Dark Sponsored By Smithfield Hosted By Aaron Sanchez - 2015 Food Network &amp; Cooking Channel South Beach Wine &amp; Food
Play

Mischa, Death Metal, and the Relentless Drive to Innovate With Alex Stupak

Dave and Alex catch up and talk through Alex’s culinary journey

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

The Worst Movie to Make $1 Billion (Worldwide) at the Box Office

Following the huge success of ‘Barbie,’ Dave, Neil, and Joanna make their picks for the worst movies that did well at the box office

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and 1 more

Jared Freid on Charity’s Season and Planning Gerry’s ‘Golden Bachelor’ Dream Dates

Jared joins to discuss how Charity’s season compares to past ‘Bachelorette’ seasons and to preview the upcoming debut of ‘The Golden Bachelor’

By Juliet Litman

An Unbiased, Totally Correct Ranking of Every NFL Pass-Catching Unit, 2023 Edition

Which team has the best collection of receivers, tight ends, and versatile tailbacks this season?

By Danny Heifetz

The ‘Ahsoka’ Primer Watch List: One Episode to Understand Each Character

If you’ve never seen ‘The Clone Wars’ or ‘Rebels’ or even ‘The Mandalorian,’ this is the pod you’re looking for

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
NFC Championship - Arizona Cardinals v Carolina Panthers
Play

Managing the Jets’ Expectations, Michael Oher’s Revelations, and Zeke Signing With the Patriots

Kevin and Lindsay cover the latest news in the league and recap the newest episode of ‘Hard Knocks’

By Kevin Clark and Lindsay Jones