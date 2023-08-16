 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Stephen “Beaver” Donald: Public Enemy No.1 to All Blacks Legend

We hear Beaver’s incredible story, from being blamed for a loss to the Wallabies before the World Cup to getting a late call-up to the All Blacks

Beaver is a New Zealand legend, but that wasn’t always the case. We hear his incredible story firsthand, from the low of being blamed for a loss to the Wallabies pre–World Cup, to the high of getting a late call-up to the All Blacks and kicking the winning points at a home Rugby World Cup final and earning cult status. His story is the stuff of dreams, and we hear it from the man himself.

The Rugby Pod Beyond Expected Series, presented by Asahi Super Dry, official beer of Rugby World Cup 2023. Throughout this series, we’ll be talking to legends of the game, as they recount stories from their career: the unexpected moments that happened on the pitch, and the surprising connections, friendships and post-match beers shared off the pitch.

