Deuces Uces, Edge’s Swan Song, and a Revolutionary Bagel Idea



Without having watched much wrestling in the last few days, Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip do an entire show about wrestling today because, well, wrestling is great. On today’s episode, the guys discuss:

Whether the juice is worth the squeeze with CM Punk in AEW anymore (8:11)

The developing story between MJF and Adam Cole (17:36)

Jey Uso’s plans to quit Smackdown and leave WWE altogether (20:33)

Why Dip just can’t seem to get behind LA Knight (34:45)

The clear push for Chad Gable to become something (42:05)

Plus, the guys fantasy book the path to next year’s Wrestlemania and Rosenberg hatches a plan to disrupt the bagel industry.

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Greg Hyde, Dip

Producer: Troy Farkas

