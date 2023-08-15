 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Deuces Uces, Edge’s Swan Song, and a Revolutionary Bagel Idea

Plus, Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip discuss the latest with MJF and Adam Cole

By Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde
WWE


Without having watched much wrestling in the last few days, Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip do an entire show about wrestling today because, well, wrestling is great. On today’s episode, the guys discuss:

  • Whether the juice is worth the squeeze with CM Punk in AEW anymore (8:11)
  • The developing story between MJF and Adam Cole (17:36)
  • Jey Uso’s plans to quit Smackdown and leave WWE altogether (20:33)
  • Why Dip just can’t seem to get behind LA Knight (34:45)
  • The clear push for Chad Gable to become something (42:05)

Plus, the guys fantasy book the path to next year’s Wrestlemania and Rosenberg hatches a plan to disrupt the bagel industry.

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Greg Hyde, Dip
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Cheap Heat

The Latest

Chelsea FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Play

How Chelsea Spent £800 Million and Got Away With It

James Alcott, Culture Cams, and Lyes Bouzidi break down some of the recent transfers in the Premier League

By James Lawrence Allcott

The ‘Bachelorette’ “The Men Tell All” Recap, #FP, and a ‘Love Island’ Update

Juliet and Callie discuss what a reunion should accomplish and take a brief ‘Love Island USA’ detour

By Juliet Litman and Callie Curry

Spain Book Their Place in the Final, and It Feels a Bit Weird

Plus, a look ahead to the second semifinal as England take on Australia

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Play

Cowboys, Patriots, and Rams Training Camp Observations and Unwritten Rules for Fantasy Football

Plus, Danny Heifetz explains which fantasy players are a must-draft this season

By Tate Frazier, Nora Princiotti, and 1 more

Introducing ‘Somebody’s Gotta Win’

In her new podcast, Puck senior political correspondent Tara Palmeri discusses the 2024 presidential election and what’s happening behind the scenes in Washington, D.C.

By Tara Palmeri

“People Move Into Tribes”: How Myspace Revolutionized Social Media—and the Music Industry

An excerpt from Michael Tedder’s new book, ‘Top Eight: How Myspace Changed Music,’ about the website that changed music—and fandom—forever

By Michael Tedder