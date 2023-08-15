How Chelsea Spent £800 Million and Got Away With It

James Allcott welcomes Culture Cams (@CultureCams) as well as Lyes Bouzidi (@LyesBouzidi10), who makes his Ripple Effect debut. The trio dive deep into what recent transfer goings-on mean for the Premier League but also for Europe. How are Chelsea able to spend so much? Have Liverpool just shot themselves in the foot? What is Neymar’s legacy? And of course, what’s next for all the teams involved?
Host: James Allcott
Guests: Culture Cams and Lyes Bouzidi
Producer: Cai Jones
Editor: Finn McSkimming
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
