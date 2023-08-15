 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

24 Question Party People: Blondshell

Blondshell stops by the show this week to talk about ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and the particulars of songwriting in a scholastic setting

By Yasi Salek
A New York Evening With Blondshell Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for The Recording Academy


This week on 24 Question Party People, we invite every listener over the age of 30 to experience ego death upon hearing the guest’s first purchased record. The formidable and talented Blondshell stops by the show this week to talk about Grey’s Anatomy and the particulars of songwriting in a scholastic setting.

Host: Yasi Salek
Guest: Blondshell
Producer: Jesse Miller-Gordon
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Additional Production Supervision: Justin Sayles
Theme Song: Hether Fortune

