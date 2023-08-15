Lucas Glover Sweats His Way to Back-to-Back Victories, and a Playoff Ranking Update

House and Hubbard start the pod by offering their flowers to Lucas Glover for winning back-to-back PGA Tour victories with the FedEx St. Jude Championship this past weekend (02:07). Then, they discuss the players who rose and fell in the FedEx Cup playoff rankings (12:48). Also, they talk about Lilia Vu’s AIG Women’s Open victory, the latest regarding Jay Monahan, and Phil Mickelson’s alleged golf gambling (28:25). They end with a preview of this weekend’s BMW Championship (37:03).
Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
