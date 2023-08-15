The James Harden Soap Opera, Broadcast Changes, and Cooper Flagg Reclassifies



Verno and KOC react to James Harden’s comments, in which he called Daryl Morey a liar, at an Adidas media event in China (02:12). The guys debate if Harden would have gotten more money if he never opted into his contract with Philadelphia and wonder who in the league would even want Harden after he publicly called out Morey. Also, the guys discuss ESPN’s new slate of announcers who will be calling NBA games this season and why newly reclassified prospect Cooper Flagg is the real deal (29:22).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Producer: Jessie Lopez

