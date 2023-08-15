 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The James Harden Soap Opera, Broadcast Changes, and Cooper Flagg Reclassifies

Verno and KOC wonder what Harden’s future looks like in light of his comments on Daryl Morey

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
2023 NBA Playoffs - Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images


Verno and KOC react to James Harden’s comments, in which he called Daryl Morey a liar, at an Adidas media event in China (02:12). The guys debate if Harden would have gotten more money if he never opted into his contract with Philadelphia and wonder who in the league would even want Harden after he publicly called out Morey. Also, the guys discuss ESPN’s new slate of announcers who will be calling NBA games this season and why newly reclassified prospect Cooper Flagg is the real deal (29:22).

Got a question for Verno and KOC? Send them an email at nbamailbag@gmail.com!

Or you can send the guys a tweet @ChrisVernonShow and @KevinOConnorNBA!

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Mismatch

The Latest

‘Eyes Wide Shut’ With Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, Sean Fennessey, and Mallory Rubin

Stanley Kubrick directs this psychological drama

By Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, and 2 more

Preseason Week 1 Winners and Losers. Plus, Dalvin Cook and Zeke Signings.

Two decorated backs join the AFC East

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 1 more

The Death of the Pac-12, Conference Realignment, and the Current State of Recruitment and NIL

Tate and Eamonn Brennan also chat about the interesting recruitment of Flory Bidunga

By Tate Frazier

Predicting the Top Five Offenses for the 2023 NFL Season

Sheil and Ben break down their picks for which teams will have the best offenses this season

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Where Could the James Harden Soap Opera Possibly Go From Here?

Harden said he no longer wants to be part of any organization run by Daryl Morey, and now the longtime player-GM duo is careening toward a point of no return

By Kevin O'Connor

ESPN’s Big Gamble With James Andrew Miller, a Raid in Kansas, and a New ‘Countdown’ Cast

Bryan and David break down the ESPN–PENN Entertainment deal that will bring ESPN into the gambling world

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker