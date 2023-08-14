The Death of the Pac-12, What’s Next for Conference Realignment, and the Current State of Recruitment and NIL With Eamonn Brennan

The Ringer’s Tate Frazier is joined by Eamonn Brennan to examine the timeline of the Pac-12’s demise and what’s next for the conference (5:41). They also discuss what the next big domino for conference realignment will be, the expectations for Louisville in the upcoming season, and the fascinating recruitment of the top-ranked center in the 2024 class, Flory Bidunga (27:24). Then, Tate closes the show with some shout-outs (54:24).
Host: Tate Frazier
Guest: Eamonn Brennan
Producer: Jack Sanders
