ESPN’s Big Gamble With James Andrew Miller, a Raid in Kansas, and a New ‘Countdown’ Cast

Bryan and David break down the ESPN–PENN Entertainment deal that will bring ESPN into the gambling world

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
2022 NBA Finals - Boston Celtics v Golden State Warriors Photo by Jack Arent/NBAE via Getty Images


Bryan and David hit on the newly announced NBA Countdown lineup and discuss its new potential format before author James Andrew Miller joins the show to unpack the state of ESPN and how things could unfold after the PENN Entertainment deal (9:45). Later, they discuss The Hollywood Reporter’s recent incident involving an awards pundit who asked for special privileges (27:07), then touch on a Kansas newsroom that was raided by the police (35:27). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Guest: James Andrew Miller
Producer: Erika Cervantes

