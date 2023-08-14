Brian Gewirtz on the Attitude Era Vs. Wrestling Today, LA Knight, the Rock’s Potential Involvement in the Bloodline, and More!



David and Kaz are joined this week by former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz, who discusses his book, There’s Just One Problem, and some of the feedback he’s gotten since it came out over a year ago (6:15). Then, they discuss the following:

Wrestlers going off script during promos (9:02)

The Attitude Era vs. today’s product (13:27)

The patience of the Bloodline story (27:46)

LA Knight (31:22)

The Rock’s involvement in the Bloodline (44:52)

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Guest: Brian Gewirtz

Producer: Brian H. Waters

