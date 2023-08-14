 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Harry Kane Is Gone! Newcastle Thrash Villa! | TFFI 1

Mark, Ben and Watto also chat about Erling Haaland, Alexander Isak’s incredible start and the Moises Caicédo transfer saga

By Ben Foster

The Premier League season is back, which means one thing: so is The Football Fill-In!

Join Mark, Ben and Watto as they chat about all things Game Week 1, including…

  • That INSANE Kane Transfer
  • Haaland’s excellence
  • Isak’s incredible start to the season
  • The madness that is the Caicedo transfer saga
  • A new segment - Ben Vs. Mark

… And of course, the world-famous TFFI Quiz

To enter the giveaway, click the link below and follow the terms of how to enter!

https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=256285570553169&set=a.256285587219834

Check out Earlswood Town’s website!

https://www.earlswoodtownfc.co.uk/

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Soccer

The Latest

See You in February, Family and Friends

Jason discusses the Chicago Bears’ 23-17 preseason win against the Tennessee Titans and broaches the possibility of a Bears Super Bowl appearance

By Helena Hunt

Talking Documentary Filmmaking and ‘Underrated’ With Pete Nicks

Pete Nicks joins to discuss his new film, ‘Stephen Curry: Underrated,’ and the role that Black fatherhood plays in the film and in Curry’s life

By Bakari Sellers

Hip-Hop Is 50 Years Old. What Might Its Next 50 Years Look Like?

To answer that question, The Ringer sat down with Dr. A.D. Carson, a professor of hip-hop at the University of Virginia and a rapper in his own right, to talk about the challenges facing the genre going forward

By Justin Charity

Pats Check-in With Andrew Callahan, Plus a Good Weekend for the Sox

Brian chats about the New England Patriots’ training camp, Malik Cunningham’s eye-catching preseason debut, and a successful homestead for the Boston Red Sox

By Brian Barrett

Episode 3: “What a Strange Country”

‘Do We Get to Win This Time?’ is a podcast about how Vietnam movies have shaped the way we think about the Vietnam War. In Episode 3, host Brian Raftery compares the production and reception of two very different films about Vietnam vets returning from war that premiered within weeks of each other in 1978: ‘The Deer Hunter’ and ‘Coming Home.’

By Brian Raftery

How Ben Johnson Fixed Jared Goff and Became the Next Big Thing in NFL Coaching

The Detroit Lions’ unheralded offensive coordinator had an unlikely rise to becoming Detroit’s play caller. Now, he’s crafting one of the league’s most interesting offenses while resurrecting Goff’s career in the process.

By Ben Solak