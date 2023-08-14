Harry Kane Is Gone! Newcastle Thrash Villa! | TFFI 1

The Premier League season is back, which means one thing: so is The Football Fill-In!
Join Mark, Ben and Watto as they chat about all things Game Week 1, including…
- That INSANE Kane Transfer
- Haaland’s excellence
- Isak’s incredible start to the season
- The madness that is the Caicedo transfer saga
- A new segment - Ben Vs. Mark
… And of course, the world-famous TFFI Quiz
