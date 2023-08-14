Harry Kane Is Gone! Newcastle Thrash Villa! | TFFI 1

The Premier League season is back, which means one thing: so is The Football Fill-In!

Join Mark, Ben and Watto as they chat about all things Game Week 1, including…

That INSANE Kane Transfer

Haaland’s excellence

Isak’s incredible start to the season

The madness that is the Caicedo transfer saga

A new segment - Ben Vs. Mark

… And of course, the world-famous TFFI Quiz

