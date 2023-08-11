Taste Testing Celebrity Erewhon Smoothies, Plus an Eras Tour Check-in



The first leg of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour wrapped up this week and Liz, Kate, and Amelia give their thoughts after having each attended a show and talk about which celebrities were spotted in the crowd (1:00). Then, at long last, it’s time for the Erewhon celebrity smoothie taste test. After giving a brief history of celebrity smoothie collaborations with this grocery store chain (14:06), they taste five of them for themselves (28:28).

Hosts: Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer

Producer: Kaya McMullen

