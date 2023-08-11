 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Taste Testing Celebrity Erewhon Smoothies, Plus an Eras Tour Check-in

Liz, Kate, and Amelia recap the Eras Tour then taste test five different smoothies from Erewhon

By Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Taylor Swift performs during The Eras Tour concert at SoFi Stadium Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images


The first leg of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour wrapped up this week and Liz, Kate, and Amelia give their thoughts after having each attended a show and talk about which celebrities were spotted in the crowd (1:00). Then, at long last, it’s time for the Erewhon celebrity smoothie taste test. After giving a brief history of celebrity smoothie collaborations with this grocery store chain (14:06), they taste five of them for themselves (28:28).

Hosts: Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Producer: Kaya McMullen

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

