Filed under:

How FPL Is Taking Over Football

James Allcott is joined again by FPL experts Sujan Shah and James Linden to discuss the biggest moments of Fantasy Premier League

By James Lawrence Allcott
Liverpool Training Session Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images


James Allcott is joined again by FPL experts Sujan Shah and James Linden to discuss the biggest moments of Fantasy Premier League. Who are the true cult heroes of FPL? What were the ripple effects of the infamous FPL controversies? Is FPL single-handedly changing the way we view football and how we perceive football fans? And of course, what will the new Premier League stoppage time rules mean for FPL this season?

Host: James Allcott
Guest: Sujan Shah and James Linden
Producer: Cai Jones
Editor: Finn McSkimming
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

